Craig Breslow Explains Red Sox, Pirates Johan Oviedo Blockbuster

If you weren’t already excited about the Boston Red Sox’s acquisition of Johan Oviedo, Craig Breslow’s comments should be enough to get you there.

The Red Sox chief baseball officer talked about the deal on Friday and explained what Boston sees in Oviedo to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

The Red Sox have three new intriguing options

"We see Johan as a guy who was beginning to break out last year toward the end of the season," Breslow said to Cotillo. "Unique fastball release characteristics and added carry in his return from TJ (Tommy John). Has the ability to beat guys with the fastball which is a great place to start when you think about a starter’s repertoire.

"Sure, he hasn’t yet put it all together in the form of a single dominant season, but that doesn’t mean he can’t or won’t. We’ve seen enough to recognize that he’s got plenty of raw stuff and at 27, there’s development ahead of him."

Breslow also noted that the Red Sox see "intriguing" upside in all three of the club's new additions, not just Oviedo.

"This was an opportunity to add three guys that bring intriguing upside to the organization and continue to build our pitching and catching depth," Breslow said to Cotillo. "We believe this makes us better, and that there is enough talent that we wanted to execute."

Beyond Oviedo, the Red Sox also landed left-handed hurler Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman. Samaniego is 26 years old and hasn't made his way to the big leagues yet. In 2025, he made 30 appearances with appearances from the rookie-level all the way up to Double-A. The lefty had a 3.99 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

Guzman is 22 years old and was a fifth-round pick in 2025 by the Pirates. He only got into one professional game in 2025, but he was great for the University of Arizona. Guzman slashed .328/.411/.496 with nine homers and 44 RBIs in 62 games.

