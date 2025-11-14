David Ortiz Sends Message To Alex Bregman Amid Free Agency

It was an exciting week throughout the general manager meetings as the Boston Red Sox candidly spoke about wanting to add a new No. 2 starter and slugger.

But, the biggest question of the offseason for Boston still remains. Will the Red Sox re-sign All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman?

It's still a little too early in the offseason for the real fireworks to begin. We should see his market start to pick up as we get closer to the Winter Meetings in early December. No matter what happens, it's clear that team legend David Ortiz wants him back. He joined Joey Copponi and Scott Neville on the "ITM Podcast" and had a message for Bregman.

David Ortiz's message for Alex Bregman

"My message to him? Please come back," Ortiz said while laughing with Joey Copponi and Scott Neville on the "ITM Podcast" on Friday. "I love Alex man. I think he's a great player. He's got really incredible leadership. One thing I love about him, he's a team player. I remember last year, when he first joined the team. Even with all the controversy and all the talk going on with Raffy, I came to spring training and I was watching Alex trying to help Raffy out. He always had my respect but that put the cherry on top. What that showed me was, we are here to compete. To help this ballclub win. I want to get better. And everyone loves him around here. He has a great relationship with all of the players and he's a good player. You can't argue that.

"I think we're going to have our chances to offer him. I haven't talked to the front office but I'm pretty sure they are on the same boat I am. They want to keep him. I'm pretty sure the front office is going to try to make a move."

Ortiz knows a thing or two about finding success in Boston, to say the least. It's always good to hear someone as plugged-in as he is say that he thinks the front office is going to try to make a move, although he acknowledged that he hasn't spoken to the front office yet. Bregman is a star and was the missing piece for the organization.

Ortiz is right, Boston would be better if Bregman returns.

