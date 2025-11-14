Red Sox-Twins Blockbuster Swap Still Possible, Says Insider

If the Boston Red Sox can find a new No. 2 pitcher to put between Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello this offseason, there's a chance that the organization could have one of the top overall rotations in baseball as soon as 2026.

Crochet is a superstar-level pitcher. Tarik Skubal has been considered the best pitcher in baseball over the last few years and Crochet finished just behind him in the American League Cy Young Award voting in 2025. He's an ace and is a perfect No. 1 starter for Boston. Bello has all of the upside in the world and very well could be a good No. 2 guy. But, imagine how good this team could be with him at No. 3?

Boston has made it clear that it wants to add another high-end starter and unsurprisingly the trade block has been talked about as an area to improve the rotation. Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins has been consistently brought up as a target after the Red Sox tried to swipe him ahead of the trade deadline. Earlier in the week, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that the Twins will "listen" on Ryan, but prefer to keep him.

The Red Sox need pitching

While this is the case, ESPN's Jorge Castillo had a different take for Boston.

"Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow's wish list is lofty: a front-line starter to partner with AL Cy Young runner-up Garrett Crochet atop Boston's rotation and a right-handed-hitting middle-of-the-order slugger," Castillo said. "'We want someone who can start a playoff game and a bat that can produce in the middle of the order,' Craig Breslow said. 'Exactly what shape that takes and what it looks like, we'll see.'

"The Red Sox nearly acquired All-Star right-hander Joe Ryan from Minnesota at the trade deadline and they could rekindle those talks with the rebuilding Twins. Ryan, 29, recorded a 3.42 ERA in a breakout 2025 season and has two years of club control remaining."

Ryan really would be a perfect target for this organization. He had a 3.42 ERA in 2025 in 31 appearances and won't be a free agent until 2028. Adding him likely would hurt prospect-wise, but he's cost-controlled for the time being meaning the Red Sox could heavily spend elsewhere, like adding a big bat to the lineup.

Boston tried to get Ryan at the trade deadline and the idea makes too much sense right now as well.

