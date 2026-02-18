Ex-MLB Commissioner Thought Red Sox Fleeced Brewers in Latest Trade

Boston Red Sox fans rarely all agree on anything, but it seemed like the general reaction to last week's trade for Caleb Durbin was pretty positive.

Durbin's not yet an All-Star candidate, but he's coming off a strong rookie season, is under cheap control for the next six years, and most importantly, the Red Sox seemingly didn't have to give up any blue-chippers to get him.

It's always scary to trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, though. So perhaps it's a scary sign, given that these trades always seem to work out for the Brewers, that the former Major League Baseball commissioner wasn't even sure why the trade was made.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

What Bud Selig asked Brewers owner about Durbin deal

Sep 26, 2014; Milwaukee, WI, USA; MLB Commissioner Bud Selig (left) speaks to Milwaukee Brewer owner Mark Attanasio at a press conference at Miller Park before game between the Chicago Cubs and Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Brewers owner Mark Attanasio received a phone call from Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig, who was also Attanasio's predecessor in Milwaukee.

“What are they telling you?” Selig reportedly asked Attanasio. He wanted to know what logic Milwaukee's front office had to justify what he clearly saw as a lopsided deal in Boston's favor.

From the Red Sox's perspective, it's possible the trade felt like a steal in the moment as well. Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan are promising enough young pitchers, but they clearly weren't high on the list of arms Boston felt it was important to keep.

Then again, the Red Sox know not to celebrate too early when trading with Milwaukee. They probably thought they got great value for righty Quinn Priester last spring, but that was before Priester went from Triple-A Worcester to a 13-3 record and 3.32 ERA in 29 appearances, including 24 starts.

The difference, though, is that the Red Sox acquired an established major leaguer this time around. And Durbin, who was already about equal to Priester in terms of WAR last season, still has room to improve, as he came on strong in the second half after a slow April and May.

Never get too high and never too low when discussing trades a week after they happen, that should be our new motto. Still, it's hard not to chuckle a bit when hearing of Selig's reaction about what his old squad had done.