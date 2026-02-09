Red Sox Breakdown, Grades From Brewers-Caleb Durbin Stunner

The Boston Red Sox have a shiny, new infielder that fans can get excited about.

As rumors have swirled throughout the offseason about who the organization could target to replace Alex Bregman, the vast majority of the noise has centered around guys like Isaac Paredes, Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw and Brendan Donovan before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners. Ketel Marte also was mentioned as an option on numerous occasions before he was taken off the trade block.

One name that wasn't discussed in endless trade rumors was young infielder Caleb Durbin. And yet, he's the guy for Boston. The Red Sox came out of nowhere on Monday morning and reportedly acquired the 25-year-old from the Milwaukee Brewers in a blockbuster swap, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Trade news: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring third baseman Caleb Durbin in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "Left-hander Kyle Harrison is headlining the three-player package headed back to Milwaukee. ... Infielder David Hamilton and left-hander Shane Drohan are the other two players going to Milwaukee along with Kyle Harrison in the Caleb Durbin deal, sources tell ESPN."

Since then, the full details of the trade have surfaced. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe is one of many reporters who shared on X the full details.

"The Red Sox are acquiring Caleb Durbin in a six-player trade with the Brewers, source said," Healey wrote. "Sox get: Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler (and a Comp B draft pick). Brewers get: Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton, Shane Drohan."

Now that the details have surfaced, let's breakdown the deal and grade it for both parties.

Boston Red Sox

Full Return: Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler and Comp B pick (67th overall).



Breakdown: First and foremost, Durbin should fill the club's hole in the infield. Whether the Red Sox place him at third base or second base, he's a right-handed bat with significant upside. That's not all, though. He won't be a free agent until after the 2031 season. As a rookie, he had 11 homers, 53 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and was a .256 hitter. If he takes another step in his sophomore season, he could quickly be a fan-favorite in Boston.



Monasterio is a 28-year-old utility man who also bats right-handed. He was a .270 hitter in 2025 in 68 games. At the very least, he can be big league depth for the club. Seigler was a rookie in 2025 and only played in 34 games. He's a left-handed hitter who is just 26 years old and is a former first-round pick. The draft pick is huge. Getting a pick that high along with the three players, will give Boston yet another high-end prospect, which the team has shown that it can make the most of.



Grade: A

Milwaukee Brewers

Full Return: Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton, Shane Drohan



Breakdown: The Brewers are getting a left-handed starter with legit upside in Harrison. So much so that the Red Sox targeted him in the Rafael Devers trade. They're also getting a speedy infielder who can play all over the place in Hamilton. Plus, an intriguing pitching prospect in Drohan. Harrison and Drohan are the gems of the deal for Milwaukee. If both pan out, then that would give them two legit pitching options for the long-term for a team that trades away hurlers before they can reach free agency. It feels like the Brewers had to give up a lot, though.



Grade: B

