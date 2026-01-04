Ex-Red Sox Star Alex Bregman Connected To NL Contender

The Toronto Blue Jays swung a big deal in free agency on Saturday, but it hasn't thawed out the free agent market, yet.

Soon enough, we will see movement around the league but guys like Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Cody Bellinger are still available. When it comes to the Boston Red Sox, the two guys fans need to have an eye on are Bregman and Bichette. That has been the case all offseason to this point and remains the case. A lot of noise, but limited action.

On the bright side, ESPN's Buster Olney reported earlier in the week that he has heard that Boston has made an "aggressive" offer to Bregman. Also, with the Blue Jays landing Kazuma Okamoto, The Athletic's Mitch Bannon reported that the Blue Jays are less likely for Bregman now.

What's next for the third baseman?

There is still competition, though. For example, Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that the Chicago Cubs are in touch with Bregman.

"Cubs checked in on old friend Cody Bellinger. They’re also known to be in touch with Bregman, Bichette and other top players," Heyman wrote. "The incumbent Yankees remain in talks with Bellinger, their stated No. 1 priority. Mets, Dodgers, Giants are among others showing interest in Bellinger."

It has been known throughout the offseason that the Cubs have been interested in Bregman. That was the case last offseason as well. Boston won the sweepstakes last offseason and arguably is in a better place than the Cubs overall, especially if Tucker leaves.

Boston has the resources needed to get a deal done and Olney reported that there is an "aggressive" offer on the table for the veteran third baseman. If the Red Sox aren't going to win the sweepstakes, the team for fans to be most worried about right now likely is the Cubs. The Arizona Diamondbacks are another team that has been linked to Bregman. But Arizona isn't in as good of a position as Boston or Chicago. If Bregman wants to win, his best bets are Boston and Chicago.

