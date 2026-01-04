Red Sox Reports Surface After Blue Jays Land Kazuma Okamoto

It was an intriguing day across Major League Baseball on Saturday.

The reigning American League champion Toronto Blue Jays agreed to terms on a deal with former Yomiuri Giants slugger Kazuma Okamoto. Okamoto has big pop and the Boston Red Sox were one of the teams that were linked to him before his market wrapped up.

The rumors really didn't make much sense. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed Boston among the teams that were connected to Okamoto on Jan. 1. Boston landed Willson Contreras earlier in the offseason and now seemingly only has a hole at third base. With Alex Bregman still an option, Okamoto didn't make much sense.

The Red Sox weren't heavily involved

Although there were rumors out there, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo noted on Saturday that Boston only "kicked the tires" on him.

"The Red Sox, who entered the winter with uncertainty at both corner infield spots due to Alex Bregman hitting free agency, were linked to Okamoto throughout his process but a source said late last month that the club had just 'kicked the tires' on him," Cotillo wrote. "The need lessened when Boston swung a deal with the Cardinals to acquire Willson Contreras to play first base. Third base remains a question mark with Bregman, who remains available, as the clear top choice to return in that position, and the Okamoto signing likely helps Boston’s chances.

"Reports in the last couple weeks had linked the Blue Jays to Bregman, with a report from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand earlier this week citing Toronto and Arizona as the teams that “may be” the two most aggressive on him. The Diamondbacks are known to be involved in the market for Bregman, who lives in Arizona in the offseason, and Toronto was somewhat of a surprise entrant. With third base filled in Toronto, it would appear there’s one less motivated suitor for Bregman’s services."

Boston has plenty of money to spend. Okamoto is a talented player who should help the Blue Jays. But the Red Sox should be looking for more right now and it should start and end with Bregman.

