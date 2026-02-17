Spring Training Should Have Red Sox Eyeing Flamethrower Reunion

The Boston Red Sox have the means to get another deal done before Opening Day if they see fit.

That's not to say the Red Sox need to go out and do anything crazy. That's not the case. If the 2026 season were to begin tomorrow, Boston would be in a good place and would have a shot at contending in the American League. The American League East is loaded, but Boston did a good job adding to the organization and can compete with all of the teams in the division.

At this point, Boston should just be looking around the market to see if some sort of perfect deal could fall into its lap. There are still players out there for the taking who could have a big impact for teams in 2026, including old friend Michael Kopech.

The Red Sox should give the flamethrower a call

Arguably, there's no reason why Kopech should be available right now. He's 29 years old and boasts one of the best fastballs in the majors when healthy. In 2025, he only was able to pitch in 14 games and had a 2.45 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He still was in the 92nd percentile in fastball velocity. In 2024, he appeared in 67 games with the Chicago White Sox and the Dodgers and was in the 98th percentile in fastball velocity and had a 3.46 ERA.

Kopech began his professional career in the Red Sox's farm system after being selected with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft. He was traded to the White Sox in the deal centered around Chris Sale. At this point, what would be the harm of seeing if he'd accept a minor league deal or a one-year big league deal? He's 29 years old with an electric arm. He has the type of firepower you cannot teach and he's available in the second week of Spring Training. If Boston wants to add to the bullpen, this is the way.

