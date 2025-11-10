Former Red Sox Fan-Favorite Isn't Retiring, Should Be Brought Back
The Boston Red Sox have the means to get pretty much any sort of deal done this offseason that they could see fit.
Boston has plenty of money and one of the top farm systems in the league overall. If you take both of those things into account, the Red Sox should at least have a chance to have a big offseason. But, expensive guys like like Pete Alonso or Kyle Schwarber shouldn't be the only pieces the team targets this offseason.
An old friend is expected to continue his career in 2026 and should be considered as a depth option. On Monday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that two-time All-Star Justin Turner is planning to play in 2026 after spending the 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs.
"Free agent Justin Turner plans to play in 2026, according to his agent, Greg Genske," Morosi reported. "Turner, who turns 41 month, posted a .759 OPS against left-handed pitching for the Cubs this year."
The Red Sox should sign Justin Turner
Boston fans will remember Turner from his season with the Red Sox in 2023. He became a quick fan-favorite and had a great year. He had 23 homers and a career-high 96 RBIs in 146 games played. Boston let him walk in free agency after the season, although he did show interest in coming back to town.
At this point in his career, he likely isn't much more than a depth bench bat, but he also is a phenomenal guy to have around a clubhouse. When Turner played for Boston in 2023, it was talked about all year about how great of a teammate he is.
The Red Sox are better as a team overall than they were when Turner was on the team. But, this is a young group. Trevor Story is a veteran leader for the organization. Alex Bregman was in 2025 and hopefully will be again in 2026 as well, but is a free agent. Turner is someone who has won a World Series and has had plenty of playoff success throughout his career.
Boston has questions at first base right now, and Turner could be a solid bench option to help fill in. More importantly, though, he's someone who would be good to have around this young roster as Boston really tries to get back to contention after an 89-win 2025 season.
