Former Red Sox Fan-Favorite Pops Up In Padres Rumors

It would be somewhat surprising to see the Boston Red Sox add another starting pitcher at this point.

Boston's rotation currently has Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Sonny Gray, Ranger Suárez, and Johan Oviedo on paper. On top of these five, the Red Sox also have Kutter Crawford, Patrick Sandoval, Connelly Early, and Payton Tolle, among others.

The Red Sox arguably have the best starting rotation in the American League and that's even without the services of one of the team's top arms from the 2025 season: Lucas Giolito. The 31-year-old made 26 starts and had a 3.41 ERA in 145 innings pitched.

The former Red Sox hurler is available

The veteran righty is still available in free agency. But who could be an option for him? The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal floated the San Diego Padres as a team that could be in the mix if the price is right.

"Ideally they would pounce on a starter who lingers on the market the way right-hander Nick Pivetta did last offseason," Rosenthal wrote. "The Padres did not sign Pivetta to his four-year, $55 million deal until Feb. 17. Nick Martinez, Lucas Giolito, and Justin Verlander are among the free agents who could fall into San Diego’s preferred range at an $8 million to $12 million average annual value. The Padres also are among the clubs to check in with the Milwaukee Brewers on a trade for righty ace Freddy Peralta, whose salary this season will be $8 million.

"As always, the Padres remain open to moving players off their roster for the right return. They still want to add a complementary bat, perhaps a right-handed hitting free agent to alternate with Gavin Sheets at DH, perhaps a left-handed hitter to share time with Ramón Laureano in left field."

Pivetta joined the Padres last offseason after questions about whether he would get the qualifying offer from Boston. The Red Sox did tender him the offer, but he declined and eventually joined the Padres. This offseason, it was Golito who had qualifying offer questions. But the Red Sox didn't tender the offer to Giolito and have gone in a different direction.

