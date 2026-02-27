How Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela Responded to Red Sox Injury Scare

If Boston Red Sox fans remember one spring training game this year, it will be Friday's clash with the Atlanta Braves.

In the bottom of the first inning, left fielder Roman Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela collided while chasing a Jurickson Profar sac fly, then both crumpled to the ground. Rafaela clutched at his left hamstring, while Anthony's right elbow appeared to take the worst of the hit.

Scary moment as Roman Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela collide in the outfield going after a fly ball



Both players received attention from the trainers but were able to stay in the game pic.twitter.com/CICcfsWLoi — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 27, 2026

Needless to say, Red Sox social media circles went into a panic. However, both players not only stayed in the game, but immediately responded to any lasting concerns during their next turns at the plate.

Anthony, Rafaela put up quick two-spot against Chris Sale

Feb 22, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) hits a 2-RBI double during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Anthony came to the plate against longtime Red Sox ace Chris Sale in the top of the third inning and on his first swing, snuck a ground ball up the middle. Of note: the 21-year-old was wearing a red compression sleeve on his left arm for the remainder of the game, whereas he was sleeveless at the time of the collision.

Perhaps this was reading a bit too far into things, but Anthony still seemed to be testing out that elbow as well, flexing his hand while going back to first base. The pitch got in on his hands a bit, but still left his bat at 100.4 mph.

Rafaela batted next, and he left no doubt whatsoever about his lingering injury questions. The center fielder launched a two-run home run to straightaway center field against Sale, the 2024 National League Cy Young Award winner.

Ceddanne Rafaela seems okay after his collision with Roman Anthony, as he drills a two-run home run off of Chris Sale! pic.twitter.com/ohiRJlOVhj — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 27, 2026

According to Statcast, the ball left Rafaela's bat at 101.5 mph and traveled 400 feet on the dot. It was estimated to be a home run in 10 of the 30 regular-season major league ballparks, but it was a no-doubter at the Braves' spring training facility.

While the initial injury scares have died down quite a bit, it's worth monitoring both players closely for the next few days, as the prospect of a lingering injury from spring training hampering a player's abilities during the regular season is the stuff of nightmares.

Both players are expected to compete for their countries' national teams next week at the World Baseball Classic: Anthony for Team USA and Rafaela for Team Netherlands, via Curaçao.