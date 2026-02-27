Red Sox World Reacts to Roman Anthony-Ceddanne Rafaela Near-Disaster
It didn't take long for the Boston Red Sox to have a scare on Friday.
Boston faced off against the Atlanta Braves on Friday afternoon, and in the first inning, left fielder Roman Anthony and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela collided in the outfield, leading to a lengthy pause in the action.
Fortunately, neither Anthony nor Rafaela was forced to exit the game. But this will be something to monitor moving forward. It took a few minutes for both Anthony and Rafaela to get back up, so now it will be something to watch if either ends up sore in the aftermath.
Unsurprisingly, the collision led to an immediate response on social media from Red Sox fans afraid of what could be.
The posts go on and on. Unsurprisingly, the collision led to a lot of fear in the fanbase, which isn't surprising. Anthony and Rafaela are both integral members of the organization. Anthony also had his first big league season cut short due to injury. Also, just two seasons ago, the Red Sox dealt with a somewhat similar situation. Then-Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill was in a collision in left field during the regular season that slowed his momentum down at the time. Boston's offense already is threading a needle. If the Red Sox were to lose either Anthony or Rafaela for any amount of time, they would be in a tough situation.
Tim Healey of The Boston Globe pointed out that it appeared to be Anthony's left arm being checked out.
"Rafaela and eventually Anthony got up. Anthony seemed to be having his left arm checked out," Healey wrote. "Both are staying in the game."
Fortunately, both stayed in the game, but this will be something to keep an eye on as Spring Training continues. We are under one month away from Opening Day. If any injuries were to pop up at this point, it could make it difficult to be ready to go in time. If there are any more updates, they will be provided here. In the meantime, Red Sox fans can let out a sigh of relief.
