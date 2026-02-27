Red Sox World Reacts to Roman Anthony-Ceddanne Rafaela Near-Disaster

It didn't take long for the Boston Red Sox to have a scare on Friday.

Boston faced off against the Atlanta Braves on Friday afternoon, and in the first inning, left fielder Roman Anthony and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela collided in the outfield, leading to a lengthy pause in the action.

I’m going to need Roman Anthony (& Rafaela) to be okay. pic.twitter.com/lzjJay5539 — Chaston Tavares (@Chaston_Tavares) February 27, 2026

Fortunately, neither Anthony nor Rafaela was forced to exit the game. But this will be something to monitor moving forward. It took a few minutes for both Anthony and Rafaela to get back up, so now it will be something to watch if either ends up sore in the aftermath.

The Red Sox had a scare

Feb 22, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) singles during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, the collision led to an immediate response on social media from Red Sox fans afraid of what could be.

That Roman Anthony and Cedanne Rafaela collision had me scared to death. — Poisonhan (@PoisonHan_) February 27, 2026

The first spring training game I’ve tuned into. Roman Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela collide immediately.



I think I’m done here. — Conman (@chorgs17) February 27, 2026

I hope Roman Anthony is ok — zach mettenberger guy (@OGredband) February 27, 2026

Roman Anthony collision about to ruin my 2026. Please be ok 🙏🏼 — Seth King (@SethKinggg) February 27, 2026

Roman Anthony & Ceddanne Rafaela both down after colliding on a fly ball



not good... not good... pic.twitter.com/cHmMszEeEx — BigLeagueWill | Will Hirschtick (@BigLeagueWill) February 27, 2026

Oh no. Not Roman Anthony. Not again. Please no. — DK (@DKBosSports27) February 27, 2026

Trying to stay calm on a meeting watching Roman Anthony lay on the ground. Mission impossible — Al Marie (@almariee16) February 27, 2026

ROMAN ANTHONY PLEASE BE OKAY PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE 🙏 — Thjis Enjoyer (@ryanodomtruther) February 27, 2026

If Roman Anthony just got hurt on that cancel the season — Eli Canfield (@CanfieldEli) February 27, 2026

Roman Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela are down after colliding and I want to die — Owned By Sports (@OwnedBySports) February 27, 2026

Bro, come on. Rafaela and Roman Anthony collide in a meaningless Spring Training game. You’ve got to be kidding me. #RedSox — Billy (@BillyTenny) February 27, 2026

The posts go on and on. Unsurprisingly, the collision led to a lot of fear in the fanbase, which isn't surprising. Anthony and Rafaela are both integral members of the organization. Anthony also had his first big league season cut short due to injury. Also, just two seasons ago, the Red Sox dealt with a somewhat similar situation. Then-Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill was in a collision in left field during the regular season that slowed his momentum down at the time. Boston's offense already is threading a needle. If the Red Sox were to lose either Anthony or Rafaela for any amount of time, they would be in a tough situation.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe pointed out that it appeared to be Anthony's left arm being checked out.

"Rafaela and eventually Anthony got up. Anthony seemed to be having his left arm checked out," Healey wrote. "Both are staying in the game."

Fortunately, both stayed in the game, but this will be something to keep an eye on as Spring Training continues. We are under one month away from Opening Day. If any injuries were to pop up at this point, it could make it difficult to be ready to go in time. If there are any more updates, they will be provided here. In the meantime, Red Sox fans can let out a sigh of relief.