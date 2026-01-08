Insider Casts Doubt On Red Sox’s Reported Alex Bregman Offer

There was a brief distraction from free agency across Major League Baseball on Thursday afternoon.

It was a busy day with clubs around the league working with arbitration-eligible players on salaries ahead of the deadline to file. Fortunately for the Red Sox, they were able to avoid arbitration with all four eligible players on the roster: Johan Oviedo, Triston Casas, Romy Gonzalez, and Tanner Houck.

Of the group, the Oviedo deal is arguably the best one. The Red Sox have a guy who can be a key cog in the rotation in 2026 set to make just $1.55 million.

The Red Sox are one move away from contention

The arbitration filing deadline was a fun distraction, but it has now passed and it's time to go back to free agency with Alex Bregman specifically. There have been positive reports out there about a potential offer on the table. Buster Olney of ESPN reported the Red Sox made an "aggressive" offer and Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic doubled down on it. While this is the case, Jon Heyman of the New York Post had a more pessimistic take on the rumors, although he still called Boston the favorite for Bregman.

"I love those characterizations, 'aggressive,'" Heyman said. "It wasn't a winning offer so I don't know what aggressive means exactly. I don't know the exact bid. I've seen speculation and to me those are just guesses. I'm not going to guess here. It wasn't good enough here at this point. But to me, they're the favorite. They make sense, he loved it there, they love him, that wall, everything fits. It does make a lot of sense."

That's a fair point. The rumors have been out there about an "aggressive" offer, but nothing has gotten over the finish line.

So, is it aggressive from the Red Sox's perspective, or aggressive from an overall market standpoint? That's a detail that could come out at some point later on. Eventually, Bregman is going to sign with a team. After that, hopefully details from the chase come to light.

