Insider Links Red Sox To Brewers Ace Freddy Peralta
Unfortunately, we are not going to see the Boston Red Sox take the field for a game for a few months.
The club will report for Spring Training in February and we'll see Spring Training games begin shortly afterward. Then, the regular season will begin in March. Boston's first game of the 2026 regular season is scheduled for March 26th against the Cincinnati Reds.
It's going to be a long few months as the team attempts to determine a path forward to add even more talent to the organization. The vibes around the organization are higher than they have been for years, which makes the offseason feel even longer. It's an interesting time for the team and they have work to do, specifically in the starting rotation. There's already been a lot said about potential fits for the rotation, although it is a bit early with the World Series still underway.
That's what happens when you're a good team with the means to add pieces and become great, though. That's what adding a high-end starter arguably would do for this team. It's early, but there's buzz out there starting and one example was The Athletic's Jim Bowden suggesting that the Red Sox could be one of the teams that could pursue Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta this offseason.
"Peralta is expected to finish in the top three in the NL Cy Young Award voting this offseason," Bowden said. "The Brewers have an $8 million team option on him for next season that they will certainly pick up. However, after picking up that option, the Brewers are expected to do the exact same thing they did two years ago with their then-ace Corbin Burnes and trade him.
The Red Sox should call the Brewers this winter
"Peralta is coming off the best year of his career as he’s really figured out how to use and mix his dominant stuff. Fastball Freddy held opposing batters to a .209 average against his four-seamer, .173 against his changeup, .183 against his curveball and .157 against his slider. He’s a true top-of-the-rotation ace at age 29. There will be plenty of interest in him on the trade market, with the Red Sox, Orioles, Mets, Angels, Astros, Giants, Padres, and Tigers all likely to inquire on him."
Peralta is coming off a season that should get him Cy Young Award votes, although Paul Skenes is the heavy favorite to win the award in the National League. He had a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts to go along with a 17-6 record for Milwaukee.
He's the type of guy that Boston fans would love and would help the rotation without breaking the bank -- at least for 2026 -- as he has an $8 million club option before heading to free agency after the season.
Peralta is a workhorse and hasn't had under 165 2/3 innings pitched in a season since 2022. Adding a dependable, legit star to pair with Garrett Crochet, like Peralta, should be Boston's next step forward.
More MLB: Red Sox Should Monitor Blue Jays Star Closely This Offseason