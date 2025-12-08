Red Sox Insider Floats Jarren Duran Swap For Brewers Two-Time All-Star

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is constantly rumored to be a trade candidate, which can't be an easy way to go about navigating life as a big-league outfielder.

This season, the trade rumors ratcheted up around Duran as rookie outfield sensation Roman Anthony burst onto the scene in the majors. Once he made it past the trade deadline, he got a few months to focus on the team's playoff run, but a rough wild-card series against the New York Yankees sparked those trade rumors again as soon as the season was over.

If the Red Sox are going to trade Duran, though, they know they need to nail the deal. He's a proven All-Star talent who still barely came up short of five wins above replacement in a "down year." He could also be a center fielder with a new team, as he was for half of last season, which only elevates his value.

Could Duran be part of package for Peralta?

On Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic hinted at the possibility of Boston packaging Duran with a young pitcher to acquire Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, who is entering his final year with the club before free agency on an incredibly cheap $8 million club option.

"It still seems as if one of (the outfielders) will get traded, with Duran being the likeliest given his age and years of control," wrote McCaffrey. "The Duran trade speculation began last winter, heated up over the summer and continues into this offseason.

"Duran and a young pitcher could make for an attractive trade package. (Insider Ken) Rosenthal recently wrote about the possibility of the Brewers trading starter Freddy Peralta with the intent of securing a young pitcher in return."

Peralta, who had a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 33 starts this year. He'd also give Boston three of the five pitchers with at least 200 punchouts in each of the last two seasons (Peralta, Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Tarik Skubal, Dylan Cease).

Duran would be within his rights to be insulted if the Red Sox packaged him with more assets to acquire one year's worth of Peralta. But that's the reality of what it might cost to add an ace-level talent, and the Brewers still don't have to grant them the right to pay that price.

