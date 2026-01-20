Insider Provides Anticipated Update On Red Sox-Eugenio Suárez Rumors

The Boston Red Sox still needed another infield bat after the flurry of activity last week, and Eugenio Suárez was a name on many folks' minds.

Suárez, the 34-year-old Seattle Mariners third baseman, hit 49 home runs this past season, but finished the year with an on-base percentage of .298. He's an all-or-nothing type of bat who also struggles defensively at the hot corner.

The appeal of adding Suárez's home runs to a lineup that ranked 15th in the majors in that category came with obvious appeal. But in the wake of the Red Sox's reported five-year, $130 million deal with starting pitcher Ranger Suárez last week, it was unclear how much interest Boston maintained.

Red Sox don't appear smitten with Suárez

On Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive provided a much-anticipated update on the Red Sox's interest in Suárez. Or, perhaps more accurately, their lack of interest.

"Another Red Sox update: As of the weekend, very little traction when it came to Eugenio Suarez," wrote Cotillo on X.

Boston's need for home runs, which would seemingly hint at an interest in Suárez, may well be outweighed here by their other needs: keeping strikeouts down and playing better infield defense, neither of which was helped by Alex Bregman leaving town to sign with the Chicago Cubs.

Suárez was projected to receive a three-year, $69 million contract at the start of the offseason by The Athletic's Tim Britton. That price may well have come down in the months since then, but even if we guess he's worth a two-year, $35-40 million deal, that still puts the Red Sox over the third luxury tax threshold if they don't offset the cost.

The Red Sox are also known to be scouring the trade market for infield help, and though no talks have advanced to the point of a trade being imminent, Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes seems to be emerging as something of a favorite, if we're playing oddsmaker.

Don't discount the entire possibility of Suárez coming to Boston, perhaps, but it definitely seems to be on the back burner.

