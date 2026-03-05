Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Turning Heads in Major Way

When the Boston Red Sox lost Alex Bregman this past offseason to the Chicago Cubs in free agency, things got pretty bleak there in the immediate aftermath for a minute.

Boston got right back to work, though, and ended up signing Ranger Suárez and eventually acquiring young infielder Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers. The vibes are back to being pretty high around the organization with just a few weeks to go until Opening Day. The rotation very well could be the best in baseball. At least it looks that way on paper. The outfield is the best in the league with Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela.

Boston's addition of Durbin seemingly was the finishing touch the infield needed. Willson Contreras is at first base and Trevor Story is at shortstop. Now, the club hasn't officially announced anything, but Durbin seems to have the inside track to third base. Second base is a bit up in the air, although Marcelo Mayer is the logical solution.

Mayer specifically has had some question marks around him as he looks to earn his first big league Opening Day roster spot. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has said throughout the spring that Mayer has to earn the job and that nothing is guaranteed. That isn't groundbreaking. He has played in three Spring Training games so far and is 2-for-7 with a homer, two walks and some slick defense over at second base.

The Red Sox have a potential star on their hands

Jun 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) loses control of the ball for the throw to first against Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jo Adell (7). during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With Bregman out the door, it raised some serious questions about who could step up and replace his production in the infield. Mayer is just 23 years old, but could be that guy. On Thursday, longtime MLB reporter Peter Gammons wrote on X that a "highly respected" minor league manager told him that when healthy, Mayer is the best player they have ever managed.

"One highly respected minor league manager says Mayer, [healthy], is 'the best player I've ever [managed].'"

That's a lofty take about the young infielder. It's important to note that he's just 23 years old and actually was the top prospect for Boston for a team, even over Roman Anthony. Mayer is the real deal and with a consistent opportunity can show that in the majors in 2026.

When Bregman walked out the door, it raised questions for Boston. The addition of Durbin was great and should help for years to come. But Mayer has the superstar potential to make Boston fans forget about Bregman.