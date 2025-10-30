Insiders Pitch Red Sox-Bo Bichette Fit But It's Complicated
The Boston Red Sox should have plenty of money at their disposal this offseason after trading away Rafael Devers this past summer.
This idea in itself has already led to a lot of noise out the for what could be an extremely important offseason for the organization. Boston took the first step back to contention in 2025. The Red Sox were aggressive last offseason and it led the club to 89 wins and a playoff berth, although Boston was knocked out in the Wild Card round by the New York Yankees.
It was an overall step in the right direction and now the Red Sox need to build off of it. An easy way to do so would be re-signing Alex Bregman, adding a new No. 2 starter, and finding a slugger somewhere. But, there's already been plenty of speculation about other potential fits for the Red Sox. For example, both Ian Browne of MLB.com and Jim Bowden of The Athletic floated Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays as a player Boston could be a fit for.
"Expect the Red Sox to target a power bat and a No. 2 starter," Browne said. "Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Naylor, Bo Bichette, Eugenio Suárez and Marcell Ozuna are all bats who could fit nicely in Boston. Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez, Ranger Suárez and Merrill Kelly are free-agent starters the Sox likely will at least inquire about."
"Bichette was leading the American League in hits before he suffered a left knee sprain on Sept. 6 that ended his regular season. He batted .311/.357/.483 with 44 doubles, 18 home runs and 94 RBIs, a huge bounce-back season after a career-worst 2024. He’s led the AL in hits twice in the last five years and has a career batting average of .294...Best team fits: Blue Jays, Red Sox, Tigers, Yankees, Phillies, Dodgers, Cubs, Mariners, Mets."
Bo Bichette would be a fun fit, but doesn't seem likely
A fun idea, but a complicated fit. Right now, the Red Sox have Trevor Story, who could opt out, but reports have surfaced saying the team is "optimistic" he will actually opt in.
Bregman reportedly will opt out, but there's reportedly interest from both sides in coming back together. Outside of these two, the Red Sox have Marcelo Mayer who if healthy and not traded, likely will be an everyday player in 2026.
The Red Sox also have Kristian Campbell who was the team's starting second baseman to begin the 2025 season, which was a big reason why Bregman didn't get moved over to second base and Devers was moved to DH.
If the Red Sox were to lose either Bregman or Story, then this idea holds more weight. He's a career .294 hitter, a two-time All-Star, and has led the league in hits twice. Plus, he's just 27 years old. But, again, only if Story or Bregman are gone.
He has played some second base for the Blue Jays in the World Series as well. But, he also made it clear around the time the World Series began that he doesn't want to leave Toronto. Baseball is a business and therefore anything could happen, but Bichette doesn't seem like a very likely fit for Boston right now, even if he would be good in the lineup for the club.
