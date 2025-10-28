Red Sox Fans May Not Have To Worry About Trevor Story
The entire left side of the Boston Red Sox's infield is completely up in the air right now, despite a great 2025 season that saw the organization get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
The left side of the infield played a massive role. Alex Bregman came over and secured third base. There's been plenty said about him, and plenty more to come with a reported opt-out coming. But, he isn't the only one. Trevor Story had a comeback season for the ages for Boston. After three injury-filled seasons in Boston, Story was healthy and thrived.
Now, he has a decision to make. He could try to parlay the 2025 season into a new deal in free agency, or opt into the final two years and $55 million of his six-year, $140 million pact. If he sticks around, it would just make everything easier for Boston. A decision hasn't been announced, but Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com provided positive insight into the Red Sox's current thinking
"As has been well-documented, shortstop Trevor Story and third baseman Alex Bregman can both opt out of their contracts and become free agents," Cotillo said. "Those decisions are due on Day 5 after the World Series.
"The Red Sox have not been formally informed Bregman is opting out but sources say all parties are still operating under the assumption that he will, as expected, trigger that clause and hit free agency instead of returning for a (deferred) $40 million salary in 2026. Boston decision makers are — cautiously — quite optimistic that Story will opt in and play out the remaining two years and $55 million on his deal. That choice hasn’t been formalized either."
The Red Sox should be hoping Trevor Story opts in
With the way that Story played in 2025, that's a bargain. Story played in 157 games for the Red Sox and hit 25 home runs, drove in 96 runs, stole 31 bases, had 29 doubles, scored 91 runs, and slashed .263/.308/.433. It was his best season in a Red Sox jersey and his best overall since at least 2021 with the Colorado Rockies.
If he were to opt into the deal, it would make Boston's life much easier. Having Story secured would allow the team know how much money they obviously have owed to him, and therefore plan elsewhere. Plus, he's an All-Star-level talent who could play either middle infield position at a high level. He already showed how much he can impact this team when he is at his best.
When the Red Sox's offense struggled down the stretch with the losses of guys like Roman Anthony and Wilyer Abreu and Bregman slumping, Story was the guy that carried Boston's offense. From August 12th through the end of the regular season, Story slashed .287/.331/.473 with seven homers, 23 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in 41 games.
Boston fans finally got a look at Story thriving on the field, but he's been an important leader throughout his entire run with the team, even when injured. For example, Story has hosted "Story Camp," where he has tried to take some of the young guys under his wing over the years. Story is the real deal and Boston should absolutely be hoping he opts in.
