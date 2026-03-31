Key Stat Shows Why Red Sox's Bad Start Could Quickly Turn Around

No one is happy about the Boston Red Sox's 1-3 start, and the offense has been positively painful to watch.

Boston has scored just 11 runs in its first four games, with lots of projected key contributors limping out of the starting blocks. Newcomers Caleb Durbin and Willson Contreras have combined for one hit, while Wilyer Abreu has been the team's only source of RBIs for the last 22 innings.

There's no sugarcoating how ugly things have been, but a four-game sample size isn't reason enough to panic -- especially when there are some statistical outliers in play that should course-correct reasonably soon.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Red Sox just need to stop whiffing so much

Mar 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Credit to Rob Bradford of WEEI for pointing out on Tuesday that a bunch of the Red Sox's hitters had much higher whiff rates so far this season than should be expected of them moving forward. That's contributed to them having the seventh-worst whiff rate of any team in the majors to this point.

Bradford specifically pointed out Jarren Duran's increase from 29.1% whiffs last year to 48.1% so far this year, Contreras jumping up from 28.9% to 45.2%, and Ceddanne Rafaela going from 26.8% to 41.4%.

Beyond those three, Durbin is also up from 13% whiffs to 24%, and even Trevor Story went from 29.8% to 35%. Only Wilyer Abreu has improved at all (24% to 11%), while Roman Anthony and Carlos Narváez have stayed the same.

But there's a lesson here: Hitting major league pitching is really difficult, and doing so for the first time in games that count after six months off only makes it more challenging.

Contreras and Durbin could be pressing, as they came from the National League Central to the spotlight in Boston. Rafaela frequently gets jumpy and is at his best when he lets the pitcher come to him, while Duran has to get back to laying off breaking pitches below the zone.

The Red Sox's flaws are obvious, but for now, they're completely fixable. Let's give them a few weeks before jumping down their throats.