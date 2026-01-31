Few Boston Red Sox players will be under the microscope more in 2026 than Kristian Campbell.

Just a short while after this time last year, we were talking about Campbell taking the starting second base job and pushing superstar Rafael Devers into a position change. This year, there's absolutely no clear starting second baseman, and we're largely assuming that Campbell will start the year in Triple-A.

It was a humbling taste of the majors for Campbell last spring, as the youngster ran into major struggles on both sides of the ball and was demoted back to Triple-A Worcester just before his 23rd birthday in June. But to his immense credit, he's seemingly done all he can this winter to win a spot back.

Campbell has been training at the Fort Myers complex

May 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After his stint in Puerto Rico for winter ball, Campbell reportedly went to the Red Sox's complex in Florida, per a Saturday story from Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

"Though it is technically still the offseason, roughly 100 Red Sox players are now in Fort Myers to build up prior to spring training," wrote Speier.

"Among those who have been there since early January: Kristian Campbell, who is continuing the efforts to solidify the swing adjustments he started making toward the end of last year in Fort Myers and Puerto Rico. Campbell is doing defensive work at second base and in the outfield."

There are a few significant things to point out. One, Campbell, who put on 12 pounds of muscle at the Red Sox's request, clearly is willing to put in the work. While Speier doesn't spell out how many other players were there in Florida when he arrived, it certainly wasn't 100. Most of the big-leaguers either haven't shown up yet or, in the case of a few pitchers, just arrived within the past week.

Two, there's clearly still a pathway for Campbell to see playing time at second base, but the Red Sox care more about his offensive adjustments at the moment, and he'd then have to take major strides defensively at the position. In other words, it could be a while.

