Boston Red Sox bench coach Ramón Vázquez is perhaps one of the most under-discussed, yet crucial pieces of the ballclub.

Vázquez, a longtime friend of Alex Cora's, has been in the Red Sox organization since the skipper first came over in 2018, and the relationship goes back a lot longer, as the two Puerto Rican infielders were traded for each other when both were in the big leagues in 2005.

For the past several seasons, Vázquez has finished the season with the Red Sox, then headed home to Puerto Rico to manage Criollos de Caguas in Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente (aka the Puerto Rican Winter League). Those duties, per Vázquez, are set to conclude.

Ramón Vázquez will stop coaching winter league team

May 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) celebrates with first base coach Ramon Vazquez (84) after hitting a single against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In a Facebook post after their season concluded, Criollos de Caguas and Vázquez published a joint statement on social media announcing that the 49-year-old would not return as manager for the 2026-2027 season.

"The plan for a long time has been to leave my role at the end of the season so I could dedicate more time to my family," Vázquez said in the joint statement (translated from Spanish by Red Sox on SI). "That is the only reason I will not work with Los Criollos in 2026-2027)."

Vázquez's duties with the Red Sox during the regular season shouldn't differ whatsoever. But there's still the possibility that his departure could have a minor impact on the organization.

For the past several offseasons, Los Criollos were something of a proving ground for young Red Sox players in the offseason.

Most recently, Kristian Campbell went down to Caguas to work on his game under Vázquez's eye this offseason, but Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran did so during their prospect days as well. Lefty reliever Jovani Morán, who the Red Sox may use in a bigger bullpen role this year than he had in 2025, played there this offseason as well.

Vázquez and Cora (who also played for the winter ball club back in his day) should still have some pull with Los Criollos, one would think. But it won't be boots on the ground to the same degree as it has been with Vázquez in the dugout.

