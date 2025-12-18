Latest Bo Bichette News Could Bring Red Sox Into Play For Blue Jays Star

We haven't heard a ton of smoke about the Boston Red Sox being a fit for Bo Bichette this winter, but maybe that's a positive sign for those who hope he signs there.

Bichette reportedly met with the Red Sox on Zoom before the winter meetings, but that's about the extent of the link between the two sides. Some reports have differed on whether Boston is "in" or "out" on the market for the Toronto Blue Jays' two-time All-Star shortstop, but the possibility is definitely not off the table.

The big news on Wednesday, as MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported, was that Bichette had begun telling teams he was willing to play second base, which he did for the first time in his major league career during the World Series.

Could Red Sox be more in play for Bichette now?

While it's unlikely the Red Sox were ever considering him as a shortstop, Bichette accepting that his future is ultimately at the position Boston sees him playing could cause the negotiations to pick up in the days to come.

On Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald speculated that the Red Sox could emerge as a "sensible" fit for Bichette, who not only hasn't re-signed with the Blue Jays, but might be their No. 2 target behind superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker.

"Bichette has begun telling teams he’s willing to play second base, not just shortstop," wrote Cerullo. "That would presumably expand his market of potential suitors, and it would make him a much more attractive option for the Red Sox, who do not currently have an established everyday second baseman."

"Best of all for Boston, signing Bichette would mean taking him out of the Toronto Blue Jays lineup, weakening a division rival that just came within a whisker of winning the World Series."

Again, it's likely nothing has changed on the Red Sox's side. But depending on what they believe Bichette is worth versus what the Blue Jays would be willing to pay him to return (especially if they re-sign Tucker), there may be a more realistic shot than ever that Boston winds up becoming the 27-year-old's landing spot.

