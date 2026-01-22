Longtime Red Sox Prospect Joins Rival Blue Jays In Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox have developed a strong pitching pipeline over the last several years, but not every pitcher who has come through the system has proven to be a success story.

Boston selected left-hander Brendan Cellucci in the 12th round of the 2019 draft, and for a while, it looked as though they had found decent value. The southpaw always struggled with his command, but for five seasons after returning from the year off forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, he racked up strikeouts down on the farm.

However, Cellucci was released over the summer, as his numbers in Triple-A dipped to an all-time worst. And earlier this week, the Red Sox learned that the 27-year-old would be joining one of their division rivals for the upcoming season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Brendan Cellucci joining Blue Jays

According to the transactions log on his official roster page, Cellucci signed a minor-league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. The deal had not yet appeared on his page as of Wednesday afternoon, however. The system often takes a few days to process minor-league deals.

Cellucci pitched to a 5.00 ERA in 179 games in the Red Sox organization, and last season, he put up a 7.90 ERA in 17 games for Triple-A Worcester. He was released on July 28, finished out the summer with the York Revolution in the independent Atlantic League, then played winter ball in Puerto Rico.

There, he pitched for Criollos de Caguas under the direction of manager and Red Sox bench coach Ramón Vázquez, who has to be at least a little conflicted about seeing a player he helped develop signing with a division rival.

Cellucci has racked up 350 strikeouts in his 259 minor-league innings, but he's also walked 184 batters. He'll have to greatly improve his command, which he seemed to be on his way to doing in York and Caguas, if he wants to make an impact in the Toronto system this year.

More MLB: Insider Fuels Red Sox-Nico Hoerner Trade Buzz After CBO's Defense Comments