Lucas Giolito Isn't Shutting Any Doors On Red Sox Reunion
On Thursday, the list of player who are receiving the qualifying offer was announced and it was shared that the Boston Red Sox were not extending it to Lucas Giolito.
He had been the only player on the team who seemed like he had a chance of getting it, but Boston opted against the move. Shortly afterward, Giolito sat down with WEEI's Rob Bradford to record an episode of the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast and didn't sound surprised.
"I wasn't like banking on it," Giolito said to Bradford about 30 minutes after he found out he would not be receiving the qualifying offer. "I was pretty sure I wasn't going to get it...Because I ended the year injured. I thought it was obvious. I thought it was obvious. I went in like, I went into this offseason full well knowing I would be a free agent. You know, you end the year hurt, like it puts a bad taste in a team's mouth. It is what it is. Now, the fortunate side is that it was the most benign, weird, freak injury that went away after a few days. Now, it's like great, I'm having a fully-healthy, amazing offseason. And, yeah, that kind of stuff happens. It's just how it goes."
Lucas Giolito should be an option for Boston this offseason
Giolito, who is now a free agent, also didn't shy away from his interest in a potential return to Boston this offseason.
"I made it clear to you. I made it clear to everybody. I would love to come back here and continue to play for the Red Sox," Giolito said to Bradford. "It’s the most fun I have ever had having a season with a team in the big leagues. I felt like the way it ended left such a bad taste in my mouth, and the rest of the team, particularly me not being able to pitch in that playoff series.
"It really sucked. I was like I really hope I can come back, and it goes better for us next time. It has got to be a mutual thing. Going into free agency … For me, I’m not going into free agency hurt. But for front offices, they might view it that way, and I’m happy to prove that I’m fully healthy in any way possible. Obviously, when you sign with a team, you have to pass a physical. So, there you go."
A reunion with Giolito would certainly help the Boston rotation. There's already been a lot of chatter about different guys the club could go after. It would be nice to land someone like Joe Ryan, Tarik Skubal, or Sandy Alcántara through a trade. A perfect offseason for the rotation arguably would be landing one of the top trade candidates as well as re-signing Giolito.
He fit in perfectly in 2025 pitching to a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts. Imagine if Boston could have that type of production coming from the No. 4 spot in the rotation? If the price is right, the Red Sox know what he can do. Plus, he says he's fully healthy and wants to come back.
