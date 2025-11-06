Instant Impact Of Red Sox-Lucas Giolito Qualifying Offer Decision
One of the biggest storylines of the offseason so far for the Boston Red Sox has been whether or not the club would offer Lucas Giolito the qualifying offer.
On Thursday, the answer was shared.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that 13 players were tendered the qualifying offer for the 2026 season and Giolito was not one of them.
"Thirteen players were tendered qualifying offers Thursday, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, Philadelphia designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette, Houston left-hander Framber Valdez, San Diego right-hander Dylan Cease, Philadelphia left-hander Ranger Suarez, New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz, Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen, Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga, San Diego right-hander Michael King, New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham, Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres, and Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff."
It surely was a tough call and here's how it impacts the Red Sox right now and early in the offseason:
The Red Sox aren't giving Lucas Giolito the qualifying offer
Financial flexibility
The qualifying offer for the 2026 season is worth just over $22 million. If the Red Sox had offered it to Giolito and he accepted it -- which seemingly was at least possible after ending the season with an elbow issue -- then he would've been tied for Boston for the 2026 season. That's a good thing, but that means that with an offseason full of questions ahead, that would've been $22 million of the pot already out the door. There's an argument that the Red Sox should still try to bring him back, but there are bigger concerns out there, like re-signing Alex Bregman.
If the offer had been made and accepted, then that would've meant less money to go around elsewhere.
No chance at draft compensation if he leaves
One important detail about the qualifying offer is that if a player signs elsewhere after getting offered it, then the team that tenders it gets a draft pick in return. Now, if Giolito does leave, Boston will not get anything in return.
Impact on Giolito
One thing that has been a trend is that players with qualifying offers -- unless they are the very top of the market -- have had at least some difficulty finding deals in free agency because teams don't want to lose out on draft picks. In an offseason that could've already been tricky for Giolito after hurting his elbow down the stretch, the qualifying offer could've made it tougher. But, now there is nothing attached to him and that actually makes him a more attractive free agent target, especially with uncertainty in baseball beyond 2026.
