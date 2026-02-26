Lucas Giolito’s Odd Offseason Takes Another Turn After Red Sox Exit

Opening Day is another day closer and yet veteran starting pitcher Lucas Giolito is still sitting there in free agency, despite a bounce-back season with the Boston Red Sox in 2025.

Giolito made 26 starts for Boston after missing the entire 2024 campaign and recorded his lowest ERA since 2019. The veteran righty had logged a 3.41 ERA in 145 innings pitched, which was actually the same ERA he logged back in 2019 when he earned his lone All-Star appearance. Unfortunately for Giolito, he missed the playoffs due to an elbow issue. Reports have indicated since the fall that he's healthy, but he just hasn't been signed yet for some reason. On the bright side, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that there are "a few teams" talking to Giolito right now, but one team that seemingly isn't in the mix is the Atlanta Braves.

Will Lucas Giolito land a deal soon?

Sep 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"What’s going on with Lucas Giolito? There are a few teams that are talking to free-agent right-hander Lucas Giolito," Murray wrote. "But he’s sifting through opportunities and appears willing to wait it out however long that may take. One team that made sense for Giolito, the Atlanta Braves, does not appear to be a serious threat. It’s surprising given the recent injuries to the Braves rotation, most notably to Spencer Schwellenbach, and a curious decision by Alex Anthopoulos. But unless there's further attrition, I’d be pretty surprised if Giolito, or even Littell, wound up in Atlanta."

Rosenthal also has threw cold water on the idea of Giolito to Atlanta for now.

"With Giolito and [Zack Littell], [Alex Anthopoulos] might simply be waiting for prices to drop," Rosenthal wrote. "The Braves stayed under the luxury-tax threshold last season, resetting their status going into 2026. But they currently are carrying the game’s sixth-highest luxury-tax payroll, and are within $4 million of the second threshold, according to Fangraphs. The additional financial penalty might not deter them, but exceeding the second threshold also would move their highest draft selection in 2027 back 10 picks. The draft penalty might not deter the Braves either, even with Law recently ranking their farm system the fourth worst in the majors. The roster, though, is an issue."

Even if Atlanta isn't the answer, there should be a team out there that signs Giolito as fast as possible. He was a big reason why the Red Sox were able to make it to the playoffs in general in 2025. He will help a team in 2026 as well. It's just a matter of a team opening up the checkbook now.