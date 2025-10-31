Lucas Giolito Report Should Open Door To Red Sox Reunion
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation could use a new No. 2 starter behind Garrrett Crochet and ahead of Brayan Bello, but that doesn't mean that the club shouldn't also bring back Lucas Giolito in some capacity.
There's been a lot of buzz about the possibility of the Red Sox giving him the qualifying offer this offseason, which would pay him just over $22 million if accepted. His mutual option is worth $19 million, so it would be a slight raise over that. Whether the Red Sox give him that, or find common ground on a longer deal, Giolito thrived in his lone healthy season in Boston. It ended prematurely due to an elbow issue, but MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that his elbow is 100 percent now, while citing a league source.
"This week, one source with knowledge of Giolito’s situation described him as '100%' and on a regular throwing program," Cotillo reported. "A different league source said the righty is 'making improvements' with his throwing timeline set to be guided by his offseason ramp-up. The Red Sox, at this point, will have access to medical information on Giolito that the other 29 teams will have to wait a few days for. His status will play a huge role in whether or not he gets the QO."
The Red Sox should do whatever it takes to bring back Lucas Giolito
If Giolito is at 100 percent, he absolutely is worth bringing back. The 31-year-old had his best season since 2019 in 2025.
He had a 3.41 ERA, which was also the same mark he ended the 2019 campaign with, his lone All-Star season. Giolito isn't just a talented pitcher, though. He has been effusive with his praise of Boston and Red Sox fans overall. Pitching in Boston isn't for everyone, especially in a playoff race. But, Giolito turned back the clock and had one of his best seasons in years, despite missing the entire 2024 season.
Imagine how good he could be next year with a healthy offseason and consistency by sticking around? If that didn't sway you, when the season was at its most intense down the stretch, Giolito was at his best. In his final 10 starts dating back to August 3rd, Giolito had a 2.83 ERA and was a significant reason why Boston was able to make the playoffs in the first place.
Imagine a Red Sox rotation would feature Crochet, a new No. 2, Bello, Giolito, and someone like Connelly Early? That sounds like a deep playoff run.
More MLB: Craig Breslow’s Comments Are Great Sign For Red Sox Offseason