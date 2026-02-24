Lucas Giolito-Braves Update Justifies Red Sox's QO Decision

It certainly seems like the Boston Red Sox made the right decision not tendering the qualifying offer to Lucas Giolito.

It was a real question after the season ended. Giolito was great in 2025 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts. He missed the playoffs, but was a big reason why Boston got there in the first place. If offered and accepted, the qualifying offer would have paid Giolito just over $22 million in 2026. Instead, the Red Sox went in a different direction in the rotation and somehow Giolito is still looking for a new home.

The Atlanta Braves are a team that has been a speculative fit, but The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal threw cold water on the idea while noting that it seems like the club doesn't want to displace Joey Went and Bryce Elder at this moment.

Lucas Giolito is still available

"It's interesting how this spring is progressing," Rosenthal said. "Of course we're going to have the usual share of injuries. The one team now that has injuries is Atlanta. They lost Spencer Schwellenbach and they lost as well Hurston Waldrep. Two guys who might've been part of their Opening Day rotation. Schwellenbach certainly would've been. Waldrep as well. You say, 'Okay, why don't the Braves sign one of these guys?' It's a valid question. The Braves are in kind of a funny spot because they're sort of jammed up with their roster as far as the pitching is concerned. ...

"The Braves evidently do not feel that the investment in Giolito or Littell would be worth what it would take to displace those two other guys. They do not feel like Gioliot and Littell are enough of an upgrade, I guess, over [Joey Wentz] and Bryce Elder. That's a debatable point, for sure. Giolito really finished the year strong last year and Littell's been a very consistent starter. ... Those guys are probably asking north of $10 million each and you can understand, they're accomplished starting pitchers. They deserve that. Starting pitchers get paid."

That's pretty wild. Giolito is an accomplished, veteran starter coming off a good season. The fact that a team that could be good in the National League but seemingly has a hole in the rotation and still won't go after Giolito makes Boston's decision look even better.

If this is what the market looks like, then it's a safe assumption that the qualifying offer could have been accepted by Giolito. Now, that wouldn't have been a bad thing from a production standpoint. He's arguably worth that price, but Boston was able to improve the rotation in other ways and Giolito remains. It's been a weird few months for the veteran. Hopefully, he finds a new role soon.