Marcelo Mayer Extends Red Sox’s Wild 8-Year 2B Streak

The Boston Red Sox officially have announced their starting second baseman for the 2026 season and the news shouldn't surprise anyone.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced on Saturday that young infielder Marcelo Mayer is the guy for Boston at second base.

"Marcelo is going to be our second baseman,” Cora said, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. “I talked to him today. He did an amazing job in the offseason. ... I wanted to push him. Nothing is given here. Obviously, last year wasn’t great for him offensively but it’s part of the process and he understands that. We have some capable players here that can play second base most of the time, too. It was out of respect for the whole group and understanding there were certain things he needed to do.”

The Red Sox phenom will have his chance

Jun 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) reacts after making an out during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Second base has been a revolving door for Boston since Dustin Pedroia. In fact, the 2026 season will be the eighth straight year the Red Sox have had a different person kicking off the season at second base. Eduardo Núñez was at the spot in 2019 followed by José Peraza in 2020, Kiké Hernández in 2021, Trevor Story in 2022, Christian Arroyo in 2023, Enmanuel Valdez in 2024, Kristian Campbell in 2025 and now Mayer in 2026.

With Mayer, hopefully the Red Sox have now found a solution for a position that has given the club trouble for years. Mayer is 23 years old and won't turn 24 until December. Boston fans only saw a glimpse of Mayer in the majors in 2025 in just 44 games. He slashed .228/.272/.402 with four homers and 10 RBIs. If the Red Sox get the version of Mayer who tore his way through Boston's farm system, he will end up being the solution at second base.

Mayer played in 315 games down in the minors before getting to this moment. He slashed .273/.360/.466 with 46 homers, 205 RBIs, 48 stolen bases and 86 doubles. When he is at his best, he's an on-base machine and has more power than you'd think. In 43 games in Triple-A in 2025 he slashed .271/.347/.471 with an .818 OPS, nine homers, 43 RBIs and five doubles. That production alone would be perfect for Boston at second base in 2026. Arguably, Mayer is the most exciting Opening Day second base option for the club in years.