Could Marcelo Mayer's Position Change Support Offensive Breakout?

Sunday was Marcelo Mayer's first game ever as the Boston Red Sox's starting shortstop, but as he starts to get more, it will be just as interesting to watch his offense progress as his defense.

Mayer, the Red Sox's 2021 first-round pick and former No. 1 prospect, celebrated the one-year anniversary of his major league debut on Sunday. In the game against the Minnesota Twins, he had a cathartic RBI single, but still went just 1-for-4 to drop his season OPS to .577.

So as the 23-year-old attempts to show he can be the team's long-term solution at shortstop during this extended injury absence from veteran Trevor Story, we've got to ask: Can a return to his natural position help spark the youngster's bat?

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The case for and against Mayer's turnaround

May 15, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) watches after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Mayer is clearly fighting through some growing pains at the moment. Big-league pitchers are torturing him with change-ups and splitters, as he's batting a measly .057 against offspeed pitches (non-breaking balls) with just one extra-base hit out of 25 batted ball events this year.

Shortstop, as many baseball fans know intuitively, is considered the toughest infield position to play. The added physical and mental demands of moving over from second base could theoretically make Mayer's job at the plate easier, not harder.

But there's something to be said for the pride that comes with being the everyday shortstop, which Mayer has yet to become, but could earn with some good weeks coming up. It's been Mayer's identity for his entire baseball career, and it's what the Red Sox drafted him with the goal of becoming.

If Mayer takes some confidence from whatever trust it's taken from the Red Sox to put him at shortstop and runs with it, perhaps he can begin showcasing some of the hitting tools that made him a top 10 prospect in the sport at his peak. It would hardly be a moment too soon for the team, as Boston ranks second-to-last in the majors in scoring offense.

After the off-day on Monday, the Red Sox will have some daily decisions to make about whether Mayer should keep getting chances at shortstop. But maybe those chances will help him come around in more ways than one.