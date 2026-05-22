Red Sox Announce Marcelo Mayer Plan After Trevor Story's Surgery

The shortstop position for the Boston Red Sox was left in flux when Trevor Story hit the injured list last week, but Friday started to bring some clarity.

After Boston announced that Story had undergone surgery to repair a sports hernia, we knew Story would be out somewhere between six and 10 weeks, if not longer. That left the door open to move Marcelo Mayer, the former first-round pick and top shortstop prospect, to his natural position.

On Friday, the Red Sox unveiled a plan to do just that -- beginning with this weekend's series against the Minnesota Twins. Whether he earns the job full-time remains to be seen, but he's about to get a shot of some kind.

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Mayer 'tentatively' scheduled to start at shortstop on Sunday

May 17, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) throws the ball to first base for an out against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said before the series opener against the Twins that the Red Sox would give Mayer time at shortstop in the near future and "explore" the potential of him taking the everyday job. Sunday's series finale was the target date for his first start at the position.

"Tentatively planning right now on maybe getting him out there Sunday," Tracy said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. "There's a little bit more work Flo (infield coach José Flores) wants to do with him, but I definitely think you'll see more of him there. Does that mean he'll play there every single day? Maybe not, but we're definitely going to explore that."

Mayer has played only three innings of shortstop at the major league level and fielded exactly one ground ball. But he's been highly impressive defensively at both third base and second base, showing all the signs of a player who should be able to make that transition smoothly.

Offensively, Mayer is still working to establish himself as a valuable contributor, as his .603 OPS in a platoon role leaves plenty to be desired. But if he can simultaneously heat up at the plate and play an above-average major league shortstop, he could stake claim to that "shortstop of the future" title that hasn't been attached to him as much lately as perhaps it was during his top prospect days.