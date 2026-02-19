Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Sets Record Straight on 'Freak' Injuries

The Boston Red Sox's infield is going to look different on Opening Day to kick off the 2026 season than it did last year.

Mayer opened up about his "freak" injuries to this point in his young career, as transcribed by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"The way that I see it, it’s been freak injuries or injuries that have lingered on in the past that I now have taken care of,” Mayer said, as transcribed by Healey. “It’s not something that I’m labeling myself [as someone who gets hurt a lot]. I’m as strong as ever. ...

Jul 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Marcelo Mayer (39) hits a double to drive in a run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

“I feel really good. I’m in a good spot. So, I mean, people are going to talk all the time, and they have the right to right now, because I haven’t showed it, obviously. But I feel like I’m in a great spot, and all I can do is just continue to work hard and keep my body in a good position.”

It has been talked about over and over again how much the Red Sox are going to miss Alex Bregman. While that is the case, a healthy Mayer can go a long way in replacing him. When Bregman got hurt in 2025, Mayer filled in at third base and was immediately just as good defensively. Mayer's bat showed plenty of upside, but his season was cut short due to a wrist injury.

Mayer is just 23 years old. He has all of the upside in the world and another thing that is positive is the fact that it certainly doesn't sound like he's lacking confidence.

“Everything,” Mayer said when asked what he can do as a hitter, as transcribed by Healey. “I know that I’m a really good hitter. So I’m just excited to go out there and perform and do what I know how to do.”

The Red Sox fanbase should be pulling for Mayer hard heading into the 2026 season because he's someone who can solve the team's biggest question.