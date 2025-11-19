New Red Sox Report Is Huge For Kyle Schwarber Pursuit

If you are a Boston Red Sox fan hoping for a reunion with All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber this offseason, there is at least a chance that there could be good news coming your way.

Schwarber was a member of the Red Sox back in 2021 after Boston acquired him from the Washington Nationals. He quickly became a fan-favorite for the organization and became affectionately known as "Kyle from Waltham."

His time in Boston was brief -- just 41 regular-season games -- but the fans loved him and now he's out there for the taking in free agency after spending four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. On Tuesday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi fanned the Schwarber-to-Boston rumors by reporting that the Red Sox have "checked in" with his camp.

The Red Sox have called about Kyle Schwarber

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Pursuit is the word that I will use right now,” Morosi said. “Pursuit — not hot pursuit. But I can confirm this: Yes, the Red Sox have checked in on Kyle Schwarber; they’ve checked in with his camp. And remember well: It was four years ago he helped the Red Sox get to the American League Championship Series.

”…The Red Sox are well set up to get (Pete) Alonso or (Alex) Bregman. But I would add Schwarber to that conversation, too. My understanding is that Kyle really enjoyed his time in Boston. … I still view the Phillies as the favorites to retain Kyle Schwarber, but I do think the Red Sox are there if, all of a sudden, things break down between the Phillies and Schwarber.”

Schwarber is the type of player who can transform an offense. Just ask the Phillies after the season he just had. Schwarber launched 56 homers and drove 132 runs while slashing .240/.365/.563 with a .928 OPS. That's difficult to beat.

The fact that an insider, like Morosi, is reporting that the Red Sox have already called his camp is just a good sign that Boston is already being aggressive and taking steps to bring significant talent to town.

Boston has a need for a big bat in the middle of the lineup after trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. If the Red Sox could somehow find a way to reunite with Schwarber while also re-signing Bregman, Boston arguably would be the favorite to make it out of the American League in 2026 no matter what the club does with the rotation.

