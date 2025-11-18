Red Sox Insider Teases Pursuit Of Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette

The Boston Red Sox have their eyes on the free agent infielder market right now.

It's been known for a long time that this would be the case seeing how it always was likely that Alex Bregman was going to enter the open market. But, Bregman reportedly isn't the only infielder that Boston has its eyes on right now. Another infielder the club reportedly is interested in is Toronto Blue Jays two-time All-Star Bo Bichette, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.

"Ever since Craig Breslow declared that one of his two priorities this offseason was to find a middle-of-the-order hitter, most eyes have turned to free agents Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso," Bradford reported. "But according to multiple sources, another name should be added to the Red Sox's target list: Bo Bichette.

The Red Sox are looking to bolster the infield

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox have shown interest in the 27-year-old free agent infielder, who would certainly fit the bill when it comes to an impactful right-handed bat that can hit in the top four spots of the Sox's batting order. Bichette is projected by most to get a contract between 7-8 years worth upwards of $200 million. His age (he will be 28 on March 5) helps counter any hesitancy brought upon by having a qualifying offer attached."

Now, this is an interesting development. Boston has faced off against Bichette plenty of times over the years in the division. He's spent his entire career to this point as a member of the Blue Jays. When he is healthy, he's a difference-maker on offense. He's led the league in hits twice and is an on-base machine. Also, he's a career .294 hitter in 748 games played to go along with 111 homers. So, this guy has some pop and is a difficult out.

What makes him stand out is his age. At just 27 years old, this is a guy who could get even better. He's at the beginning of his prime, not towards the end.

Bregman should still be the priority, but if the Red Sox don't sign him, Bichette would be a phenomenal option.

