Polarizing Red Sox Slugger Could Be Traded By Spring Training: Report

This offseason is particularly chaotic for the Boston Red Sox, because only three or four players appear to be untouchable in trades.

No, the Red Sox won't trade Garrett Crochet or Roman Anthony this winter. But nearly everyone else, from Jarren Duran, to Wilyer Abreu, to Connelly Early, has been rumored to be expendable. And the list even extends to the players on the injured list.

First baseman Triston Casas is one of the more polarizing Red Sox players in recent memory, based on his talkative personality, tantalizing power, and extensive injury history. With his value at a low point coming off a serious knee injury, though, it's easy to wonder if Boston missed the window to trade him for anything of value.

Casas on the move this winter?

On the other hand, because he never put together the big season that would have landed him a decent chunk of change in arbitration, perhaps Casas has a bit more value in actuality than the doomsday projections have indicated.

On Monday, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reported not only that rival organizations believe the Red Sox are willing to trade Casas, but that some could be interested in him as a reclamation project because of his power potential and low price tag.

"It felt like the Sox had started to sour on Triston Casas in October when Breslow wouldn’t commit to his being the first baseman next season. Now it’s fair to wonder if he’ll be on the roster come spring training," Abraham wrote.

"Other teams have gotten the impression that the Sox would move Casas in a trade. His value has never been lower after playing only 92 games the last two seasons because of significant injuries. But Casas is projected to receive only $1.7 million via arbitration. That could be enticing for teams looking at add power at a low cost."

Does this report mean that the Red Sox will be able to move Casas for someone's Top 10 prospect? Probably not, but if Boston is banking on having a new slugging first baseman next season (especially Pete Alonso), then trading Casas for anyone with upside has to be considered a win.

However, there's also a scenario in which the Red Sox trade Casas and he becomes the star they always dreamt he could be, and although that shouldn't keep Boston from moving him for the right price, it's easy to foresee frustration from the Bostonians who have always liked him.

