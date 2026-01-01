Projecting Red Sox's Best Offer For Cardinals' Brendan Donovan

Does Brendan Donovan really make sense as a trade target for the Boston Red Sox?

It's undeniable at this point that the Red Sox are kicking the tires on Donovan, even after making two trades already with the St. Louis Cardinals this winter. It really doesn't make too much sense, given that he's not a power hitter, bats left-handed, and comes with only two years of team control.

Nevertheless, Donovan made the All-Star team this season and makes almost any team better, even if the Cardinals probably want more for him than he's worth on paper. The Red Sox can retain interest all they want, but they need to draw the line at a certain point.

Perfect Red Sox trade price for Brendan Donovan

Here is a reasonably priced hypothetical offer that the Red Sox could make to the Cardinals that wouldn't break the bank, and would give justify Donovan as a solid contributor for the next two years... even if fans would likely be upset he was the guy they targeted over a reunion with Alex Bregman.

Red Sox receive: 2B Brendan Donovan

Cardinals receive: INF Mikey Romero (MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Red Sox prospect), RHP David Sandlin (No. 10)

The idea of the Red Sox giving up talent from the major league roster for Donovan should make every fan's insides churn, and they shouldn't be willing to do so. Lefty rookies Payton Tolle and Connelly Early, as well as 3 1/2-year veteran Brayan Bello, are almost assuredly off limits, and if they aren't, it's a problem.

Romero is a former first-round pick who broke out in Double-A last year and Sandlin is nearly major league-ready, throws 100 mph, and still has a chance to stick as a starter. If St. Louis is holding out for more than that, Craig Breslow should thank Chaim Bloom for his other business this winter and graciously hang up the phone for good.

