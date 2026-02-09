Red Sox-Astros Blockbuster Remains Strong Possibility Despite Past Whiff

News of a past Boston Red Sox trade whiff broke on Sunday, but it shouldn't signal that hope is lost.

According to a report from Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Red Sox and Houston Astros previously discussed a three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals that would have sent third baseman Isaac Paredes to Boston and second baseman/utility man Brendan Donovan to Houston.

We know, of course, that the trade fell through, and that the Cardinals instead shipped Donovan to the Seattle Mariners. But a lot of smoke, most of it from Rome, has continued to fly around the Paredes-to-Boston possibility in the last 24 hours or so.

Red Sox, Astros still the best trade fit?

Sep 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a double during the sixth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In the same piece that reported the failed three-team trade, Rome mentioned that Boston and Houston were not only still engaged on a potential Paredes deal, but looked like the easiest fit of the five teams involved in the two-time All-Star's market.

"Based on the needs of both teams, Boston remains Houston’s most straightforward trade partner. The Red Sox have a surplus of left-handed hitting outfielders, any of whom would help to strengthen Houston’s most unsettled position group," Rome wrote.

"Team sources indicated the Astros prefer cost-controlled right fielder Wilyer Abreu, their former farmhand, over Jarren Duran, who will make $7.7 million next season. The Red Sox have not shown a willingness to move Abreu, but either he or Duran would be an obvious upgrade to (the) Houston roster."

It seems a strong possibility, judging by the entirety of Rome's reporting, that a three-team deal could be the way to make a swap work. If Duran is going to Houston and Paredes is going to Boston, the Red Sox should theoretically be getting additional surplus value back.

Houston may need to send prospects to that third team, which could package some major league talent (or prospect talent close to the majors) back to Boston.

The situation feels as though it's approaching a head as spring training arrives this week.

