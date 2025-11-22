Red Sox 10-Year Veteran Called 'Appealing' Cubs Free Agent Fit

There is more to building a winning team than just the superstar talent on the roster.

Obviously, if you load up with All-Stars throughout the roster, that's going to help. But, you also need good depth pieces to contend. For the Red Sox, they have been fortunate to have Rob Refsnyder over the last few years.

He's a 10-year veteran, crushes left-handed pitching, and is a good locker room guy. The best seasons of his career have some in a Boston jersey. He's been with the team since 2022 and has slashed .276/.364/.440 with 27 homers, 119 RBIs, and 48 doubles in 309 games played. Throughout his career, the New York Yankees are the team he has spent his second-most time with at 94 games.

The Red Sox bench bat is available

Sep 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Rob Refsnyder (30) round the bases after hitting a one run home run against the Athletics during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Refsnyder is a free agent and is someone that Boston should absolutely bring back. But, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal also talked about the Chicago Cubs as an option to poach him on "Foul Territory."

"That’s a really good thought. And because the Cubs are breaking in (Owen Caissie), and a guy who isn’t established yet, you can certainly see a (Rob Refsnyder) appealing to them," Rosenthal said in response to a question about Refsynder. "Refsnyder crushes lefties, we know that. And as I mentioned early on, the availability of right-handed hitting outfielders is not great. Refsnyder is actually one of the better ones available, and he’s not really a regular player. He’s a platoon player. So, yes, I can definitely see that particular thing kind of happening with the Cubs. I can see them being interested in Refsnyder in exactly the scenario you mentioned."

There was a time when it wasn't guaranteed that Refsnyder would continue his career into 2026. But, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported earlier in the offseason that the current expectation is that he will be playing and has spoken to Boston.

The Cubs very well could be in the market for an outfielder this offseason with rumors that Kyle Tucker could leave. Regardless, Boston should bring Refsnyder back even if there is competition. It's difficult to find a high-end bench bat and that's what Refsnyder is.

