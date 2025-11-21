Red Sox's Alex Cora Gives Insight Into Alex Bregman Relationship

The biggest question around the Boston Red Sox is whether Alex Bregman will return to the organization.

We're at a point in the offseason when fans hold onto any bit of information that they can get. There's so much noise out there, but there aren't deals to reflect the chatter yet. When you have a player as talented as Bregman available in free agency, unsurprisingly, the fanbase is going to be a bit on edge.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked earlier in the week on "Foul Territory" if he's spoken to the All-Star third baseman and noted that they speak a lot.

Red Sox fans are looking for Alex Bregman information

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman fields his position against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's very hard to get me out of the island," Cora said when asked about Bregman. "I ain't going to Arizona to see Alex, but we stay in touch. He's a guy I have a lot of respect. I really enjoyed managing him last year. We have a good relationship. We stay in touch, talking about his offseason, and him asks me questions about my kids and all that stuff. We talk a lot, to be honest with you."

This doesn't mean a deal is coming, but it's a bit of positive news for the Red Sox fanbase involving Bregman. Most of the chatter out there is speculation or rumors on team fits for the third baseman or other things of that nature. This is a real look at the personal side of the game from the manager himself.

Red Sox fans took notice as Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet both commented on a recent Instagram post from Bregman as well.

Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet in Alex Bregman’s IG comments.



Warms my heart.



Can’t break this squad up. pic.twitter.com/Wdvimj4g94 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) November 21, 2025

At the end of the day, what's going to really matter is a contract on the table and the money and years that come with it. But, this is something at least. It has been known all along that Bregman was well-liked in the locker room and had a big impact on this team.

Now, you've got Cora, Anthony, and Crochet referencing him in some way publicly. Hopefully, the sweepstakes wraps up soon in Boston's favor.

