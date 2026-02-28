Red Sox 21-Year-Old Superstar Already Talking World Series

Boston Red Sox fans are starting to feel like it's already been too long since their favorite team last won a World Series. Fortunately, they're not alone.

In 2018, the last time the Red Sox won the whole thing, outfielder Roman Anthony was 14 years old. Now, he's got a $130 million contract to bat leadoff and roam the green grass at Fenway Park for at least the next eight years.

Anthony doesn't care that he's still young, as is a lot of the Red Sox's core, or that last year was a step forward after three straight years of missing the playoffs. To hear the youngster tell it, all that matters is putting another trophy on the mantle.

Anthony talks World Series expectations

Aug 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

During a Friday appearance on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," Anthony made it clear that the Red Sox expect themselves to be in contention for a World Series this year and every year thereafter, which meant that expectations from the fan base didn't feel cumbersome.

“We hold ourselves to a very high standard. We expect to go out there and win every day. Anything short of a World Series for us is a failure,” Anthony said. “We know that in the clubhouse.

"So we’re obviously super grateful for it, but we know that we’re not too worried about outside expectations when we already put a big expectation on ourselves.”

Anthony will turn 22 in May, and he's dealing with the weight of having to be the best hitter in a major league lineup. But it's almost equally as impressive as his gifts on the field that he can put those expectations into such a mature perspective.

As fate would have it, Anthony was involved in a nasty collision with center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela shortly after giving the quotes above, and for three terrifying moments, all of Red Sox Nation thought one or two of their young star outfielders might have serious injuries.

So perhaps the fact that both bounced back to their feet, stayed in the game, and got hits against Cy Young winner Chris Sale in their next at-bats was a good omen about the team's chances of taking strides toward their World Series goals.