Red Sox 29-Year-Old Outfielder Called 'Most Likely' Trade Chip

The Boston Red Sox are a team to watch in the trade market right now.

That’s not just because of rumored targets on the trade block, like Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins. But, also because of the guys at the big league level who could be on the way out of Boston. That is a discussion that is mainly centered on the outfield right now with Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Red Sox will "almost surely" trade either Duran or Abreu away. Tim Healey of the Boston Globe joined "Monster Territory" and called Duran the "most likely" guy to get moved this offseason.

Who should the Red Sox trade away?

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"I think one needs to go," Healey said. "Craig Breslow said last week that, 'Hey, three outfield spots and the DH spot, which is mostly open. They can make it work.' Which is also what they said last June and July going into the trade deadline and that proved to be true. They made it work for a little while and then injuries happened. They ended up having, frankly, not enough outfielders for a while there. That works in a short-term way.

"But, when you're trying to build a roster for a full season, you don't want to go into it with four outfielders for three spots. Especially when you're trying to add a DH type of guy to begin with. I don't buy that from Craig Breslow last week. If you look at the outfielders, I think Jarren Duran is the most likely to go. That doesn't mean that he's guaranteed to go. But, if you look at the options, Roman Anthony clearly isn't going anywhere. Ceddanne Rafaela, could be had if a team really wants to wow you, but he's got a great contract and is so good at defense."

This discussion of which outfielder to move has been ongoing for about a year now. The conversation typically centers around this idea of either Duran or Abreu. For Duran, he's speedy and can do a bit of everything offensively. For Abreu, he's a phenomenal defender and has more power. Duran won't be a free agent until 2029 and Abreu won't be a free agent until 2030.

At the end of the day, something should be done this offseason to clear the outfield logjam and try to bring back a starting pitcher under team control.

