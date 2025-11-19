Red Sox Acquire Mariners Catcher Prospect With Serious Power

The Boston Red Sox did more than just protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft on Tuesday.

We saw a flurry of action around the league as teams attempted to protect their prospects and get them on 40-man rosters before the deadline. Boston selected Shane Drohan, David Sandlin, and Tyler Uberstine to the big league roster to protect them from getting selected in the Rule 5 Draft. But, that's not all. They traded Chris Murphy to the Chicago White Sox, traded Brennan Bernardino to the Colorado Rockies, traded Luis Guerrero to the Tampa Bay Rays, and designated Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Winckowski for assignment.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Even that wasn't all. Tim Healey of the Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox are also acquiring catcher Luke Heyman from the Seattle Mariners.

The Boston Red Sox landed an intriguing prospect on Tuesday night

Jun 19, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida Gators catcher Luke Heyman (28) hits a 2 RBI single against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox are acquiring power-hitting catcher Luke Heyman from the Mariners, source says," Healey wrote. "Heyman was Seattle's 14th-round draft pick in July."

Heyman was selected in the 14th round of the 2025 MLB Draft and hasn't made his professional debut yet as he has been recovering from a fractured forearm. He was selected by the Mariners after clubbing 13 homers and driving in 44 runs for the University of Florida in 2025 in 49 games played. The 22-year-old clubbed 41 homers in college across 170 total games played. He also played in the Cape Cod League for the Harwich Mariners and Falmouth Commodores.

This kid is someone Boston fans can be excited about. He was named to the First Team All-SEC throughout his college career and was the 127th overall prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft, according to Baseball America. He dropped down to the 422nd overall pick, likely because of his season-ending injury. But, he has significant pop and plays a position of need for Boston.

To get Heyman, the Red Sox traded 2022 sixth-round pick Alex Hoppe to Seattle, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"Red Sox traded Alex Hoppe to Seattle for Luke Heyman," Cotillo reported.

Hoppe made 44 total appearances in 2025 with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

Landing a catching prospect with pop in Heyman is arguably a great move. Boston seemingly is set in the big leagues right now with Carlos Narváez and Connor Wong. There are no other catchers currently on the 40-man roster and there isn't a ton of depth in the organization. Currently, the Red Sox's highest-rated catching prospect is Johanfran Garcia, who is No. 28 overall. After that, it's Jorge Rodriguez at No. 30.

Heyman is a prospect with big power potential and is already 22 years old. This is a quiet that could eventually have a big league impact.

More MLB: New Red Sox Report Is Huge For Kyle Schwarber Pursuit