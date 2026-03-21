Red Sox Abruptly Cut Ties With 25-Year-Old Southpaw

With the regular season approaching, the Boston Red Sox cleaned house down on the farm earlier this week.

All teams do that at this time of year, so a handful of prospects getting the boot wasn't necessarily a shock. However, one of the names the Red Sox moved on from was a bit of a head-scratcher, all things considered.

According to the official transactions log, the Red Sox released 25-year-old left-hander Noah Dean on Thursday. Baseball Now's Andrew Parker also reported the news of Dean and five other minor-leaguers being released before the official announcements came down.

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Dean piled up strikeouts in three seasons in Boston system

July 11, 2012; Reading, PA USA; Portland SeaDogs player Bryce Brentz (25) smiles after fouling off a pitch during the AA Eastern League All-Star game at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Eastern Division defeated the Western Division, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Dean's release was a bit of a shocker, and it was due to all the strikeouts he's been piling up over the last three seasons. The 2022 fifth-round pick pitched 208 2/3 innings in the Boston system, climbing as high as Double-A last year, and struck out 284 batters.

Of course, baseball is a results-based business, and Dean had an inflated 5.35 minor-league ERA that indicated he still had a long way to go before he would have been an option for the Red Sox in the majors. Yet, anyone who can strike out over 12 batters per nine innings seems like a talent worth monitoring.

Dean was set to become a relief pitcher this season in a full-time capacity after transitioning midway through last year. If he catches on with a new organization, that would figure to be his role as well, and it could open up a pathway to the majors if he hones his command.

As one might expect, Dean has displayed a bit of a walk problem, with 175 free passes issued. The New Jersey native and Old Dominion product has at times featured a five-pitch mix, led by a mid-90s fastball that has topped out at 97 mph.

Ultimately, Dean didn't prevent enough runs in the Red Sox system to ensure his future was secure, but if there was ever a prospect whose profile indicated breakout potential after switching teams, he might be the one.