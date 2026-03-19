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Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Release $1.2 Million Prospect Before Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox are moving on from the 21-year-old infielder.
Patrick McAvoy|
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

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Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox made a handful of moves throughout the organization on Thursday, including one involving a former expensive international free agent signing.

Andrew Parker of Baseball Now reported on X that the Red Sox released 21-year-old infielder Fraymi De Leon, who was the team's highest bonus guy from the 2022 international free agent class at $1.2 million.

"Red Sox minor league news: They have released IF Fraymi De Leon," Parker wrote on X. "De Leon was the highest bonus guy in the 2022 IFA class getting $1.2 mil."

Parker also reported that left-handed pitcher Noah Dean, infielder Tyler Miller, infielder Efren Teran, outfielder Yan Cruz and outfielder Jesus Lugo have also all been released. Of this group, De Leon is the most notable.

The Red Sox are moving on

Boston Red Sox hat
May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

De Leon ended up four seasons down in the minors in the Red Sox organization. He made it up to Double-A Portland in 2024 and 2025, but didn't make it further in his stint with the club. Overall, he played in 254 minor league games in the Red Sox's system and slashed .210/.310/.264 with five homers, 76 RBIs and 74 stolen bases.

De Leon was projected as one of the top defenders in his international free agent class, per SoxProspects.com.

"Career Notes: Signed Boston's biggest bonus of the 2022 international class," the scouting report reads. "Trained with Raul 'Banana' Valera, a member of MLB's Trainer Partnership Program, at the Banana Baseball Academy. Impressed at a 2019 MLB Trainer Partnership Program showcase in Arizona. Has yet to show much at the plate outside of the complex leagues. Bounced around three levels in 2024.

"Summation: Profiles as a versatile organizational player. Glove-first infielder who was seen as one of the top defenders in his IFA class. Defense and speed will be his calling cards. Primary development key will be if he can make strides with his bat."

It's important that leadership has shifted in Boston since De Leon was signed. At the time the Red Sox gave him the $1.2 million, Chaim Bloom was the team's chief baseball officer. Him and the team went in a different direction in 2023. While he may have been a prospect that fit Bloom's mold, that doesn't mean that he's Craig Breslow's mold as a prospect. Regardless, the Red Sox are moving on.

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Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com

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