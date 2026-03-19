Red Sox Release $1.2 Million Prospect Before Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox made a handful of moves throughout the organization on Thursday, including one involving a former expensive international free agent signing.

Andrew Parker of Baseball Now reported on X that the Red Sox released 21-year-old infielder Fraymi De Leon, who was the team's highest bonus guy from the 2022 international free agent class at $1.2 million.

"Red Sox minor league news: They have released IF Fraymi De Leon," Parker wrote on X. "De Leon was the highest bonus guy in the 2022 IFA class getting $1.2 mil."

Red Sox minor league news:



They have released IF Fraymi De Leon.



De Leon was the highest bonus guy in the 2022 IFA class getting $1.2 mil. — Andrew Parker (@ByAndrewParker) March 19, 2026

Parker also reported that left-handed pitcher Noah Dean, infielder Tyler Miller, infielder Efren Teran, outfielder Yan Cruz and outfielder Jesus Lugo have also all been released. Of this group, De Leon is the most notable.

The Red Sox are moving on

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

De Leon ended up four seasons down in the minors in the Red Sox organization. He made it up to Double-A Portland in 2024 and 2025, but didn't make it further in his stint with the club. Overall, he played in 254 minor league games in the Red Sox's system and slashed .210/.310/.264 with five homers, 76 RBIs and 74 stolen bases.

De Leon was projected as one of the top defenders in his international free agent class, per SoxProspects.com.

"Career Notes: Signed Boston's biggest bonus of the 2022 international class," the scouting report reads. "Trained with Raul 'Banana' Valera, a member of MLB's Trainer Partnership Program, at the Banana Baseball Academy. Impressed at a 2019 MLB Trainer Partnership Program showcase in Arizona. Has yet to show much at the plate outside of the complex leagues. Bounced around three levels in 2024.

"Summation: Profiles as a versatile organizational player. Glove-first infielder who was seen as one of the top defenders in his IFA class. Defense and speed will be his calling cards. Primary development key will be if he can make strides with his bat."

It's important that leadership has shifted in Boston since De Leon was signed. At the time the Red Sox gave him the $1.2 million, Chaim Bloom was the team's chief baseball officer. Him and the team went in a different direction in 2023. While he may have been a prospect that fit Bloom's mold, that doesn't mean that he's Craig Breslow's mold as a prospect. Regardless, the Red Sox are moving on.