Red Sox Newcomer Tommy Kahnle Reveals Why He Signed in Boston

Tommy Kahnle was a relief pitcher whose name was linked to the Boston Red Sox seemingly every offseason for the past half-decade. In 2026, the Sox finally got their man.

Kahnle's minor-league deal with the Red Sox became official on Thursday, giving Boston another option in a heated bullpen competition. His deal includes an upward mobility clause on May 1 and a straight opt-out on June 1, but the Red Sox can option him to Triple-A for the first month of the season without impediment.

Coming off a subpar season for the Detroit Tigers, Kahnle is out to prove that he still belongs as a full-time bullpen contributor for a contender. What made him so confident that Boston was the right fit?

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Kahnle, Red Sox were destined to pair up

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tommy Kahnle walks off the field after the 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners in 15 innings at ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kahnle indicated that the Red Sox having shown interest in him on several previous occasions, including a strong push right before he signed with the New York Yankees before the 2023 season, helped warm him up to the idea of coming to Boston this time around.

“It feels pretty cool,” Kahnle said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “Alex (Cora) and the guys have tried to get me quite a few times I’ve been a free agent. It’s always been a destination I’ve wanted to play at, so the timing was right and they showed some interest again. I was happy to come aboard.

“It came down to Boston again and I was like, ‘I’ve gotta go.’ It’s the fourth time they’ve tried to come after me.”

Kahnle made three appearances for Team Israel, including a spring training exhibition game, as part of the World Baseball Classic. He hadn't thrown since last Tuesday, but hopes to get into a spring training game and believes he could be ready for opening day next Thursday if the Red Sox needed him.

“If I needed to, yes,” Kahnle said, per Cotillo. “It just depends on how they want to play this. I’m good for whatever. I definitely feel like I was ready to roll in the WBC. I had two outings and everything looked pretty good.”

It remains to be seen how much a part of the story Kahnle will become this year, but he's had some seasons in years past that the Red Sox would gladly take if he's still up to the task.