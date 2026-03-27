Red Sox Affiliate Just Became Must-See TV After MiLB Roster Decisions

Surely, there are some Boston Red Sox fans out there who can't get enough of their own favorite team even after watching 162 games a year. This season, there's a minor-league affiliate to help supplement that need.

Typically, those who care about the Red Sox's minor-league system should keep a close eye on Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Portland. And while that holds true this season, we're here to tell you that the High-A Greenville Drive will be the most electrifying affiliate the Red Sox have to offer, at least early in the year.

That truth became clear as the Red Sox made official roster announcements on Friday, putting together a Drive squad that could hardly be more loaded and ripe for storylines on both sides of the ball.

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Drive pitching staff features new MLB Draft flamethrowers

May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Oklahoma pitcher Kyson Witherspoon (26) pitches against Georgia in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to reports from Chris Cotillo of MassLive and Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Greenville's roster will feature the top three college arms the Red Sox took in the early rounds of the draft last year: righties Kyson Witherspoon, Anthony Eyanson, and Marcus Phillips.

If that wasn't exciting enough, 19-year-old Juan Valera, who regularly touches 100 mph and received a tip of the cap from Roman Anthony on the back fields during spring training, will join the most stacked pitching staff in the Boston farm system.

Drive's lineup includes fastest risers in system

Shortstop Franklin Arias, the highest-ranked position player prospect in the system, has graduated to Double-A. But the two position players generating the most buzz this spring were 6-foot-6 exit velocity deity Justin Gonzales and shortstop Henry Godbout, and either could be a national top 100 prospect before long.

Both will start their seasons back in Greenville after finishing up there last season, per Cotillo, and both will hope to slug their way to Double-A Portland before too long.

The Drive opens its season on Thursday at 6:45 pm ET against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, and if you happen to be a Red Sox fan within driving distance of Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C., we'd strongly endorse making the trip at some point soon.