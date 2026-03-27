Red Sox Affiliate Just Became Must-See TV After MiLB Roster Decisions
In this story:
Surely, there are some Boston Red Sox fans out there who can't get enough of their own favorite team even after watching 162 games a year. This season, there's a minor-league affiliate to help supplement that need.
Typically, those who care about the Red Sox's minor-league system should keep a close eye on Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Portland. And while that holds true this season, we're here to tell you that the High-A Greenville Drive will be the most electrifying affiliate the Red Sox have to offer, at least early in the year.
That truth became clear as the Red Sox made official roster announcements on Friday, putting together a Drive squad that could hardly be more loaded and ripe for storylines on both sides of the ball.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Drive pitching staff features new MLB Draft flamethrowers
According to reports from Chris Cotillo of MassLive and Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Greenville's roster will feature the top three college arms the Red Sox took in the early rounds of the draft last year: righties Kyson Witherspoon, Anthony Eyanson, and Marcus Phillips.
If that wasn't exciting enough, 19-year-old Juan Valera, who regularly touches 100 mph and received a tip of the cap from Roman Anthony on the back fields during spring training, will join the most stacked pitching staff in the Boston farm system.
Drive's lineup includes fastest risers in system
Shortstop Franklin Arias, the highest-ranked position player prospect in the system, has graduated to Double-A. But the two position players generating the most buzz this spring were 6-foot-6 exit velocity deity Justin Gonzales and shortstop Henry Godbout, and either could be a national top 100 prospect before long.
Both will start their seasons back in Greenville after finishing up there last season, per Cotillo, and both will hope to slug their way to Double-A Portland before too long.
The Drive opens its season on Thursday at 6:45 pm ET against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, and if you happen to be a Red Sox fan within driving distance of Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C., we'd strongly endorse making the trip at some point soon.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com