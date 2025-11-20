Red Sox Alex Bregman Replacement Option Emerging: Report

Third base no longer is the Boston Red Sox's most secure position.

That was the case for years. Even with the Red Sox struggling and missing the playoffs before the 2025 campaign, third base was never a question. It was Rafael Devers spot and he inked a long-term deal that was expected to kepe him in town for the foreseeable future.

Things changed with the addition of Alex Bregman. He came to town last offseason and was phenomenal. He provided a much-needed right-handed bat and significantly improved defense. But, now Devers is no longer with the organization and Bregman is a free agent. If Bregman returns on a nice, long-term deal, then the position immediately will be solved. But, what if he doesn't come back?

Who will be playing third base?

That's the big question right now. Boston is in unfamiliar territory. There are internal options, like Marcelo Mayer. And external options are available in free agency. There isn't a better option than Bregman. But, if he opts to leave, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that the Red Sox might want Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco.

"Polanco, 32, still would fit nicely, serving mostly as a designated hitter to protect his health but also playing second on days the Mariners want to use Cal Raleigh at DH," Rosenthal and Sammon reported. "But Polanco, according to major-league sources, wants to play out the market. The Boston Red Sox might want him if they lose third baseman Alex Bregman, the Toronto Blue Jays might if they lose Bo Bichette. And those are just two possibilities."

Polanco is coming off a great 2025 season. He had 26 homers, 78 RBIs, and slashed .265/.326/.495. He can play all over the infield. In 2025, he saw time at third base, second base, and first base. He began his career as a shortstop for years and has transitioned out of the role.

He's someone that the Red Sox could either bring in to play third base with Mayer at second base. Or, flip it and have Mayer at third base and Polanco at second base.

The one-time All-Star is a talented player who could add some right-handed pop to the Boston lineup. But, again, there isn't a better option than Bregman.

