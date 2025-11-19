Red Sox’s Jarren Duran Pitched As Dodgers Backup Option

The Boston Red Sox's outfield has been the subject of plenty trade rumors dating back to last offseason.

Despite all of the noise, Boston has stuck with its core group. The Red Sox entered the 2025 season with Ceddanne Rafaela, Jarren Duran, and Wilyer Abreu as the starters and Rob Refsnyder as a bench bat. Kristian Campbell got some time in the outfield before he was demoted to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida was on the Injured List as well.

Part of the reason why trade rumors surfaced was because of the expectation that the club would eventually promote Roman Anthony. When the phenom did eventually make the jump to the big leagues, it was tight in the outfield for a bit, but injuries made Boston's decision to avoid cutting ties with any of its outfielders look like a smart move.

Should the Boston Red Sox cut ties with Jarren Duran?

Sep 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) unbuttons his jersey to partially display his t-shirt after hitting a one-run home run during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Now, those rumors are picking up steam once again. Duran has been the guy talked about the most. The Boston Globe's Tim Healey called Duran the club's "most likely" outfield trade chip. The Athletic's Jim Bowden floated him as a backup option for the Los Angeles Dodgers if they were to miss out on Kyle Tucker, for example.

"If they don’t sign Tucker, trading for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran makes a lot of sense as they could play him in left field, keep (Andy Pages) strong glove in center and then find a defensive platoon-mate for Teoscar Hernández in right," Bowden wrote. "Duran is only 29 and controllable through 2028. He’s come into his own as a player the past two seasons and would bring a speed element to the Dodgers’ lineup.

"The Red Sox won’t trade Duran cheaply and it’s likely the Dodgers would have to give up a young starter like Emmet Sheehan in any deal. That would be a steep price, but one they can afford to make given the depth of their rotation."

Sheehan would be an intriguing fit. The 26-year-old won't be a free agent until 2030 and logged a 2.82 ERA in 2025 for Los Angeles. He made 15 total appearances, including 12 starts, and had an 89-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 73 1/3 innings pitched.

Arguably, the Red Sox should aim higher if they are going to trade Duran. Boston has been clear that it wants a No. 2 starter behind Garrett Crochet. Sheehan has upside, but doesn't have the pedigree to be the clear-cut No. 2 ahead of Brayan Bello at No. 3.

This type of idea would make more sense for the Dodgers than it does for Boston.

