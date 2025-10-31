Red Sox Already Made One Bad Decision Before 2026 Season
The offseason has yet to truly begin, but the Boston Red Sox are already making decisions for opening day and beyond, and not all of them are good ones.
Sure, things like roster construction and coaching staff hires are important. But so are the looks the Red Sox will be sporting for 162 games a year, and for the second-straight season, they're getting the aesthetics wrong.
On Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reported that the Red Sox have no plans to change their uniforms for 2026, which means the yellow City Connect uniforms will be back for a sixth-straight season.
Red Sox needed to ditch yellow uniforms after last year
Red Sox chief marketing and partnerships officer confirmed that the yellow uniforms will remain in the rotation, making the Red Sox the only team with two City Connect designs for the second year in a row. The "Fenway Green" uniforms
"We love the yellows so much we put that into our kit," Parkinson said, per Cerullo. "When you do something that seems to fit and make sense, you almost can't imagine it not existing.
“They’re not schtick. It’s not, ‘Hey, we have to do a City Connect, let’s just do one that’s something with the history of Boston.’ This means more. So I think that’s why you don’t see us jumping to replace with something else.”
No one is disputing that the yellow uniforms, which pay homage to the city colors and the Boston Marathon, served a symbolic purpose. But teams are limited to five main jerseys these days, and having two City Connects completely throws the Red Sox's uniforms out of whack.
Before this past season, the Red Sox were forced to ditch their navy blue alternates (a classy look, as well as the jerseys they wore when they last clinched a World Series) to accommodate the Fenway Greens. This also meant that for Friday night road games, Boston was forced to wear its red alternates, which don't have names on the back and were only ever worn at home previously.
In the grand scheme of things, this isn't the world's most pressing issue. But it goes to show that the Red Sox have gotten a bit gimmicky, and it means those of us who appreciate uniform aesthetics will have to live with a confusing brand identity for at least another year.
More MLB: Red Sox Insider Predicts Trevor Story's $55 Million Opt-Out Decision